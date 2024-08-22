Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: IMA To File Interlocutory Application To Intervene in Supreme Court’s Suo Motu Case

On Thursday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) decided to file an interlocutory application to intervene in the Supreme Court's suo motu case concerning the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The IMA is also preparing documentation to present before the court-appointed task force, which is tasked with developing protocols to ensure the safety and security of healthcare professionals.

The alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in the seminar hall of West Bengal's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked nationwide protests, impacting non-emergency services across several healthcare facilities.

"IMA will be filing an IA (interlocutory application) before the Honourable Supreme Court in the suo moto intervention case. IMA HQ is preparing the necessary documents to appear before the special task force," an IMA communication to its officials, including those at its state and local branches, said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the case and established a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to create a protocol for the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals. Describing the incident as "horrific," the apex court criticized the state government for the delay in filing the FIR and for permitting vandalism at the state-run facility. In response, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held a meeting with resident doctors' associations (RDA) in Delhi on Wednesday.