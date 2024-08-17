Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: National Commission for Women Report Reveals Lapses in Security and Poor Infrastructure

A two-member inquiry committee formed by the National Commission for Women (NCW) has investigated the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. In its preliminary findings, submitted yesterday, the committee revealed significant lapses in security, infrastructure, and the investigation process.

The NCW's findings also underscored the lack of adequate security, pointing out that no security guards were present during the incident in which a post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Preliminary Findings of the Inquiry Committee : The Inquiry Committee found the following preliminary findings:

1. Inadequate Security : No security guards were present during the incident, and there was insufficient security coverage for on-call duty interns, doctors, and nurses during night shifts.

2. Poor Facilities : The hospital lacks basic amenities for female doctors and nurses, with washrooms in poor condition, no security measures, and inadequate lighting.

3. Incomplete Investigation : The questioning of the former Principal, who resigned after the incident, remains incomplete. The Inquiry Committee urges a thorough and expedited investigation.

4. Lack of Protection : There is no adequate protection or safety for on-call female duty interns, nurses, and female doctors.