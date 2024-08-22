Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Professor Manas Kumar Bandopadhyay Appointed Principal of RG Kar Medical College

In a major development the West Bengal government appointed Manash Kumar Banerjee as the new principal of RG Kar Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, following the removal of Suhrita Paul from the position. This comes after a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead who was allegedly raped and killed inside a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar hospital, was found on August 9.

Banerjee was the principal of Barasat Medical College Hospital. Earlier, on 11 September 2023 Sandeep Ghosh was transferred to Murshidabad medical College on corruption charges in RG Kar Medical College and Dr Manas Kumar Banerjee was brought in his place. But Sandeep Ghosh allegedly locked the principal's room so that Manas Kumar Banerjee could not take charge. Within two days, he was transferred from Murshidabad Medical College to RG Kar Hospital again for unknown reasons.

Saptarshi Chatterjee has been appointed as the new Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal (MSVP) at RG Kar Medical College Hospital. Previously, Chatterjee served as the MSVP at Bankura Sammilani Medical College.

Suharita Paul was removed from her position as per the demand by protesting students of the college. This action was taken by Bengal's Health Secretary, Narayan Swaroop Nigam. Additionally, the Vice Principal of the Medical College, MSVP Bulbul Mukhopadhyay and the head of the chest medicine department Arunabh Dutta Chowdhury were also removed from their posts.