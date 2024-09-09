Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Orders CBI to Submit Fresh Report by September 17

The Supreme Court directed the CBI on Monday to submit a new report by September 17 regarding the investigation into the rape and murder of a postgraduate student at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud led a bench that reviewed the report submitted in a sealed cover by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI.

"A status report has been filed by CBI, it appears that investigation is in progress, we direct the CBI to file fresh status report. We don't want to guide the CBI on its investigation," the bench said.

Mehta informed the bench, which included Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, that the probe agency plans to send forensic samples to AIIMS for additional investigation. Additionally, the Supreme Court directed that a senior officer from the West Bengal Home Department and a senior CISF officer ensure that all three CISF companies stationed at RG Kar Hospital for security purposes are provided with adequate accommodation.

Also Read| Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case Protest: 23 Deaths Due to Doctors' Strike, Says West Bengal Health Department Report.

At the outset, the West Bengal government told the top court that 23 people have died as doctors are on strike protesting the rape and murder of the postgraduate medic. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, submitted a status report from the state health department. "A status report has been filed. The state health department has filed a report. Tweny-three people have died as doctors are on strike," Sibal told the bench.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.