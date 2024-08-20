Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Govt Forms SIT To Probe Into Financial Irregularities at RG Kar Hospital

The West Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This move follows the discovery of the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the institution earlier this month, according to an official notification.

The four-member SIT will be led by Dr. Pranav Kumar, IG of the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy. As stated in a notification from the West Bengal Home Department on August 16, the SIT will have the authority to access any pertinent documents from government departments and private agencies necessary for its investigation.

"I am directed hereby to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct enquiry and investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date," the notification signed by a special secretary said.

The SIT has been instructed to submit its report within one month. Dr. Pranav Kumar will be assisted in the investigation by DIG Murshidabad Range Waquar Reza, DIG State CID Soma Das Mitra, and Kolkata Police DC Central Indira Mukherjee. This development comes as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

