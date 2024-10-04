Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Junior Doctors Likely To Call Off ‘Total Cease Work’

West Bengal’s junior doctors are likely to call off their "total cease work" on Friday and return to regular duties, while continuing their protests. They are demanding justice for their murdered colleague at RG Kar Hospital and calling for enhanced safety measures in medical facilities.

Following an overnight governing body meeting, junior doctors have decided to hold a rally on Friday afternoon, where they are expected to announce the withdrawal of their "total cease work," according to a source. However, they plan to set a deadline for the state government to meet their demands. If the government fails to act by then, the junior medics are prepared to launch an "indefinite fast" until their demands are met, the source added.

"The governing body meeting concluded this morning. We have decided to suspend the total cease work for now, but our demonstrations will continue. We are mindful of the large number of patients relying on state-run hospitals every day," one of the agitating doctors told PTI.

Senior doctors had urged their junior colleagues to suspend the "cease work" due to the difficulties faced by ordinary patients. A junior doctor confirmed, "In the afternoon, we plan to hold a rally and may announce our decision to withdraw the total cease work." He further added, "We intend to give the state government a deadline to address our demands, especially regarding the attacks on doctors in various hospitals. If these demands are not met, we will initiate a fast unto death agitation."

Previously, the doctors had gone on a complete 'cease work' for 42 days following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials, resuming essential services under directives aimed at ensuring safety and efficient healthcare.