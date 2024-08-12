Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Will Hand Over to CBI if Police Unable to Solve Case By Sunday, Says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that her government will hand over the investigation into the RG Kar hospital doctor’s murder to the CBI if the police fail to resolve the case by Sunday. She also expressed a desire for the case to be tried in a fast-track court.

“I want the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. If they are not able to crack the case by Sunday, we will hand it over to the CBI. I don’t have an issue with the central agency taking over, but its success rate is low,” she told reporters here after visiting the residence of the deceased doctor.

The chief minister highlighted several high-profile cases that the CBI has reportedly failed to resolve. The body of the woman post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a hospital seminar hall, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

Banerjee stated that the family of the deceased doctor suspects that an insider may be involved. She instructed the police to interrogate anyone, including the victim’s friends, if there are any suspicions against them.

“He has spoken about the abuses hurled at him (after the incident). We have shifted him to another department. We have also removed the MSVP (medical superintendent and vice principal) due to negligence. The head of the chest medicine department and Kolkata Police’s ACP in charge of RG Kar hospital’s security have also been removed,” she said.