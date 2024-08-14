Kolkata Doctor's Rape Murder Case: Victim's Family Shares Devastating Experience They Went Through

Kolkata is currently protesting for 31 -year-old trainee doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. This incident has put whole nation in shock and now family of victim has shared devastating experience they endured upon learning about the incident.

In a heart-wrenching interview with Lallantop, the family of a trainee doctor alleged that they were informed of their daughter’s death by suicide and were left waiting outside the hospital for three agonizing hours before being allowed to see her body. The father of the trainee doctor recounted how he first received a call from the hospital authorities, who told him, “Our daughter has died by suicide, and we must come immediately.” Initially, the Kolkata Police suspected it to be a suicide, but their stance later changed.

One of the relatives who accompanied the parents to the hospital shared how the victim's mother was inconsolable after learning about her daughter’s death. Despite their desperate pleas, the parents were made to wait for three hours before the father was finally allowed to see his daughter’s body. The father was permitted to take a photograph, which revealed the horrific state in which the body was found. According to the relative, the victim had no clothes on her body, and her legs were positioned in a way that suggested severe trauma, indicating that she had been brutally assaulted.

How did Political Parties React?

In response to this shocking revelation, doctors and medical students, represented by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) in Mumbai, called for a nationwide shutdown of outpatient department (OPD) services to protest against the sexual assault and murder of the woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted strongly to the interview, describing it as "the most gut-wrenching and heartbreaking retelling" of the parents' ordeal. She urged that the fast-track courts not only punish the accused but also hold accountable those who attempted to cover up the crime by labeling it as suicide. Chaturvedi demanded the death penalty for the accused and questioned, "How many more Nirbhayas before women’s safety will be prioritized by states & centre?"

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also condemned the brutality, calling out the TMC and INDI alliance, while Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal emphasized that the pain of the victim’s family should be felt by the entire nation, warning that such a tragedy could happen to anyone. The post-mortem report of the trainee doctor revealed that she had been subjected to "genital torture." The report detailed the extent of the injuries inflicted by the accused, Sanjoy Roy, including shattered glasses that pierced her eyes, bleeding from her eyes and mouth, and injuries on various parts of her body. It was concluded that after the brutal assault, the accused killed her by throttling and smothering her, with her death estimated to have occurred between 3 AM and 5 AM on Friday.

The incident has sparked national outrage, leading to multiple petitions being heard by the Calcutta High Court. The court described the rape and murder as “so gruesome,” acknowledging that the protesting doctors were justified in expressing their emotions. In a move to address the situation, the court directed the former principal of the hospital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, who had resigned earlier, to go on a long leave.