Kolkata Durga puja committee to highlight 'harassment' of Bengali migrant workers

Kolkata, Sep 16 In a bid to highlight the alleged harassment of Bengali migrant workers, as claimed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chaltabagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee in North Kolkata has selected 'Ami Banglay Bolchi (I am speaking in Bengali)' as its theme for this year’s puja.

In accordance with the spirit of the theme, the puja committee will showcase the sweetness of the Bengali language, the language movement, the struggle and works of various Bengali intellectuals and social reformers through its pavilion.

The entire mandap or pavilion will be decorated with a message against the alleged harassment and attacks of Bengali migrant workers and the Bengali language.

According to club member Mousam Mukherjee, "We have chosen the stage of the biggest festival in Bengal to send a message against the attack on the Bengali language and Bengali people. Many people do not respect our mother tongue, and they insult it. But Bengalis are proud of their language. The importance of the Bengali language is not limited to one country but is recognised across the world. Therefore, it is required to highlight the importance of the Bengali language before the people."

It may be recalled that for the last few months, there have been reports of alleged harassment of Bengali migrant workers across the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken a strong stand against this and criticised the BJP government at the Centre for allegedly targeting the Bengali language and its people.

She even launched a language movement to highlight the issue and garner support in favour of migrant workers who were allegedly forced to return to Bengal. The state government even launched a rehabilitation and financial assistance scheme, 'Shramashree,' for Bengali migrant workers facing harassment across the country and wishing to return.

The scheme is aimed at bringing back workers who wish to return and help them rebuild livelihoods in Bengal. Under ‘Shramashree’, each returning worker will receive one-time travel aid of Rs 5,000 and monthly rehabilitation aid of Rs 5,000 for up to 12 months until employment is arranged. In this regard, a helpline number (18001030009) has been launched for such workers.

The BJP, meanwhile, took a dig at the puja committee for raising this issue while keeping a blind eye on issues such as the RG Kar incident, recruitment scam and joblessness of thousands of candidates.

"They are simply keeping the state government in good humour. They want the puja grants provided by the government to be increased. That's why they are playing to the gallery. There were so many issues which required attention. Corruption by the Trinamool leaders, the RG Kar incident, recruitment scam, job loss of candidates, etc. But they chose to highlight something which will make the state government happy," said BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tewari.

