Kolkata: Fire at South Kolkata production house doused, no casualties reported

A fire that broke out at the studio of a production house in the Kudghat area of South Kolkata on Thursday morning has been brought under control, an official said.

Thick smoke was seen billowing out, which could be seen from far-off areas after a massive fire broke out in the studio and godown of Eskey movies Thursday morning.

As many as 10 fire tenders reached the production house- located at 27, Baburam Ghosh road in the Kudghat area, Kolkata- to extinguish the fire.

The wrath of fire turned the huge expensive equipment of the studio of Eskey movies into ashes.

The fire department was seen firefighting after reaching the spot to tame the flame.

"After hours of fire fighting the blaze has been contained and no casualties have been reported", the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is not clear yet. Police have arrived at the spot to investigate the matter.

Earlier, the same incident was reported from Howrah, West Bengal after a fire broke out in a Howrah garage on October 4.

Upon receiving the information about the blaze in the garage that falls under the Domjur Police Station area, fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

The blaze, which Prime Facie suggests was triggered by a short circuit, caused extensive damage to the two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked in the garage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor