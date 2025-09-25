Kolkata Fire: Blaze Destroys Multi-Storey Guesthouse In Anwar Shah Road; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a multi‑storey guest house on Prince Anwar Shah Road in Kolkata. The blaze erupted around 1 pm on the building’s top floor, which also houses an educational institution. The fire quickly spread, prompting immediate evacuation of residents and staff. Locals were the first to rush in to try to control the flames before firefighters arrived.

Kolkata, West Bengal: A fire erupted at a guest house on Prince Anwar Shah Road. No one was injured, and the blaze has been contained pic.twitter.com/ZlQerbJuLk — IANS (@ians_india) September 25, 2025

Several fire engines reached the scene quickly, and a coordinated firefighting operation brought the blaze under control within 40 minutes. Fire officials confirmed that everyone trapped inside was evacuated safely, and there were no casualties.

According to fire department sources, the fire started in a temporary rooftop shelter, which was destroyed. The flames were contained before they could reach lower floors, preventing a more devastating incident. Fire Minister Sujit Bose later confirmed the successful containment of the fire but stated an inquiry would be conducted to determine whether the rooftop structure was built legally. Appropriate action would be taken based on the investigation’s findings.