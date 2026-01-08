Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out at 5-Storey Commercial Building in New Town

A fire broke out in the Thakdari area of Newtown, Kolkata on Thursday morning, January 8, triggering panic among locals. The blaze erupted one floor of a five-storey commercial structure named Synergy in Thakdari, Newtown. Within minutes, the flames spread rapidly, engulfing one floor after another, and thick black smoke covered the entire area.

Eyewitnesses said smoke was first seen rising from the lower floors before the fire quickly spread to the upper levels. Office employees and others inside the building rushed out in panic to save themselves.

Bidhannagar, West Bengal: A fire broke out in Newtown on Thursday morning, affecting one floor of a five-storey office building on Thakdari Main Road. The cause of the blaze is not yet known. Three fire tenders and police from Newtown Police Station rushed to the spot, and… pic.twitter.com/8od8bF3uvw — IANS (@ians_india) January 8, 2026

Four fire engines from the Bidhannagar Fire Station reached the spot soon after the incident was reported. Firefighters are battling the blaze on a war footing. However, as the fire has spread to the fifth and sixth floors, firefighters are facing difficulties in reaching the affected areas.

Fire department officials said more engines may be deployed if required, considering the severity of the situation. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.