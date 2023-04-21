Kolkata: Fire breaks out in transformer, spreads to plastic godown

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 : A massive fire broke out in a transformer located on Topsia road, which later spread to an adjacent plastic godown, officials informed on Friday.

Officials, however, informed that there no casualties in the incident so far.

A total of 8 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire.

The situation is under control, stated officials.

https://twitter.com//status/1649430817507102720?s=20

"Today, around 18:20 hrs, a fire broke out in a transformer at a Topsia Road in Tiljala police station area. The fire was controlled with the help of 8 fire tenders," a fire official said.

Earlier, as many as 22 people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast on Thursday at a residential house in Kolkata, police said.

"22 people were injured in a fire incident in a residential building located in the Bichali Ghat area of Kolkata, on Thursday. The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a cylinder blast," a police officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor