Kolkata Fire: Huge Blaze Erupted at Engine Oil Factory in Shairabad (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out in a motor oil factory in east Kolkata's Dhapa area on Tuesday, July 2. At least nine fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control. The fire, which broke out in a motor oil factory at Dhapa Road in east Kolkata, was reported at 11.25 am.

Visuals From the Site

#WATCH | West Bengal: A massive fire breaks out at an engine oil factory in Shairabad, Dhapa in Kolkata. 5 fire tenders are at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited.



(Video Source: Fire Brigade) pic.twitter.com/cieec2GnDj — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

As per initial reports, no one was injured in the incident. Firefighting operations are still underway.