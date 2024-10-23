Kolkata Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Godown on Ezra Street in West Bengal (Watch Video)

Kolkata, West Bengal (October 23, 2024): A massive fire broke out in Godown on Ezra Street in Kolkata. Fifteen fire tenders were deployed to the scene, and the fire has now been brought under control.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Ezra Street, damaging multiple electrical shops. More details awaited.



(Source: Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/0DOXnbqHju — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2024

Indira Mukherjee, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Division of Kolkata Police, said, “The situation is under control. A total of 15 fire tenders have come here. No casualties have been reported. The fire has been brought under control, but there has been a loss of property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire broke out in some wooden and electrical items.”

West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose confirmed that there have been no casualties and that the situation is under control. He added, “The cooling period is underway.”