Kolkata Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ice Cream Factory in Dumdum (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at an ice cream manufacturing unit and warehouse in Kolkata's Dumdum area in the early hours of Friday, July 12. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the blaze, which started around 3 AM at Nagerbazar on Jessore Road.

According to a senior officer, at least 20 fire tenders were put into service to extinguish the flames, which were believed to have originated from an adjacent ice cream factory.

Visuals of Fire at Kolkata Factory

VIDEO | A fire broke out at an ice cream factory in Kolkata last night. More details awaited.



Local residents pitched in to assist firefighters, who struggled for nearly four hours to bring the blaze under control.

"The presence of inflammable materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. There were reports of a few explosions from inside. Our firefighters are working to contain it," the officer told PTI.

The area, home to several warehouses and small manufacturing units, posed additional challenges for firefighters battling to prevent the fire from spreading. As a precautionary measure, power supply in the area has been cut off, with the entire vicinity enveloped in thick black smoke.