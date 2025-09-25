Kolkata Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Hotel Ahead of Durga Puja, Cause Under Investigation (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at the Blue Cherry Guest House on Anwar Shah Road in Kolkata on Thursday, triggering fresh concern in a city already grappling with disruptions caused by recent torrential rains. Thick plumes of black smoke and leaping flames engulfed the building, drawing the attention of local residents and passersby. Panic spread quickly as people rushed out of nearby shops and residences, fearing the fire could spread further. The incident comes at a critical time, as Kolkata prepares for Durga Puja, raising additional worries about safety and preparedness during the festive season.

Massive fire breaks out at Kolkata’s Blue Cherry Guest House’s rooftop. Three fire tenders that were pressed into service have doused the fire. None hurt so far. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/jNpVmdbaYm — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) September 25, 2025

Three fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site, and firefighters worked swiftly to control the blaze before it could spread to adjacent structures. Fortunately, officials confirmed that no guests or staff were trapped inside the guest house at the time of the fire. No casualties or injuries have been reported. While the flames were brought under control within a short span, cooling operations are continuing. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the fire, and an official probe has been launched. The rapid response helped prevent a larger disaster.

Visuals from the scene captured the intensity of the blaze, showing massive flames devouring parts of the building as dark smoke filled the area. Firefighters battled the heat and smoke before finally dousing the flames, ensuring surrounding establishments were not affected. Although the fire is now under control, the episode highlights how Kolkata faces multiple crises simultaneously, with floods and fire threatening normalcy. For residents and businesses, the incident serves as a grim reminder of vulnerabilities ahead of Durga Puja, when safety concerns remain heightened amid the city’s busiest festive season.