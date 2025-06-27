Kolkata Gang-Rape: Law Student Gangraped in College, TMC Leader, Two Students Arrested

A student was allegedly gang-raped in a law college in Kolkata earlier this week. Three people, along with a Trinamool leader, have been arrested in connection with the crime. This comes six months after rape incident in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital which led to nationwide protest and question West Bengal government over law and order in the state for such crimes.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was gang-raped by the two students, including a former staffer from South Calcutta Law College on the campus on Wednesday. As per the initial investigation, the former staffer is a current student wing leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), reported India Today.

The 24-year-old victim arrived at the college around 12 p.m. on Wednesday to fill out examination-related forms. She first sat inside the college union room. She said that the main accused asked to lock the college gate, and she was reaped inside the security guard's room on the campus.

Monojit Mishra, 31, a former student and unit president of the college’s Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukherjee (20) were the main accused in the crime. Two of the accused, Mishra and Ahmed, were arrested from Siddhartha Shankar Sishu Roy Udyan near Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata on the evening of June 26. The third accused, Mukherjee, was caught at his residence around 12.30 am on June 27.

All three accused were produced before the Alipore court on Thursday. Police submitted a prayer seeking police custody of the accused for 14 days. However, the court granted police custody until July 1.

Reacting to the incident BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "I am stunned by the incident of the brutal gang rape of a young woman inside the campus of Kolkata’s Kasba Law College. The main mastermind among the three accused involved in this heinous crime has been identified as Manojit Mishra (31), an influential leader of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. The police arrested him yesterday evening near Talbagan Crossing in front of Siddhartha Shankar Roy Children’s Park. Additionally, two other accused, Jaib Ahmed (19) and Promit Mukhopadhyay (20), have also been arrested."

"This incident is not just a crime; it is a glaring proof of the Trinamool Congress’s student organization leaders tarnishing the sanctity of educational institutions. A college campus, a sacred place where students come to acquire knowledge, witnessing such brutality is shameful for our society. Trinamool’s student leaders have repeatedly misused their power to create an atmosphere of fear and anarchy in educational institutions," said Adhikari in a post on X.

"I demand that a thorough and impartial investigation be conducted to ensure the swift resolution of this case. The harshest punishment must be ensured for the accused, regardless of their political affiliations. Security in educational institutions must be strengthened to prevent Trinamool Congress’s student organisation leaders from repeating such incidents in the future," he added.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a shocking incident. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, expressing deep concern and directing immediate, time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of BNS.

She has also stressed the need to extend full medical, psychological, and legal assistance to the victim and compensation under Section 396 of BNSS. The Commission has sought a detailed action-taken report within 3 days.

Kolkata Police Chief Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal on the alleged gang-rape of a law college student in Kasba, said, "all three accused were produced before the in-charge CJM, Alipore, where police cited corroboration between medical evidence and the victim’s statement. The court has granted police custody till July 1, 2025."