Kolkata Horror: Nursing Home Staffer Molests Semi-Conscious Patient, Arrested

A 33-year-old Group D employee at a private nursing home in Kolkata was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a female patient who was in a semi-conscious state during her hospital stay. The accused, Abdul Subhan, worked at Ekbalpore Nursing Home located in the Ekbalpur area of the city. According to the India Today reports, the woman was admitted to the nursing home on August 3 for gallbladder stone surgery. The alleged incident occurred around 11.40 a.m. on the same day while she was being moved from the general ward to a dual cabin on the third floor.

Later, the woman told her husband that Subhan had kissed her on the lips while she was in a semi-conscious state and no one was around. The husband then filed a formal complaint at the Ekbalpur police station. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation was launched, and CCTV footage from the hospital was reviewed. The footage reportedly supported the woman’s statement. Subhan was arrested from the hospital premises and was later produced in court. He has been remanded to judicial custody till August 7.