Kolkata Horror: Severed Head of Woman Found in a Garbage Bin, Body Missing

A severed human head, believed to be that of a woman, was discovered at a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Friday morning, police reported. Residents found a plastic bag containing the body part on Graham Road near Golf Green and alerted authorities.

Senior officers from the South Suburban division, along with local police personnel, promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The severed head has been sent to M R Bangur Hospital for examination, according to an official.

"A human body part has been found at a garbage dump. An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to locate the remaining body parts," a senior police officer stated.

Tapan Dasgupta, Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor of Ward 95, said, "After receiving information from residents about a plastic bag containing a body part, I informed the Golf Green police station and went to the location."

