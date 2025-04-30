Kolkata Hotel Fire: PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Victims' Families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wendesday, April 30, has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the 14 people who lost their lives in a massive fire at a hotel in Kolkata. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kolkata. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," wrote PM Modi on X.

The fire at the Rituraj Hotel near Falpatti Machhu claimed the lives of 14 people on Tuesday, April 29. The incident occurred at around 8.15 pm in a private hotel. Fourteen bodies have been recovered from the burned hotel premises, and four injured people have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

The reason for the huge blaze is still unknown and an investigation is underway. BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar expressed condolences over the deaths and urged the Mamata Banerjee government to take immediate action.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of a fellow citizen, Mr. Manoj Paswan (aged 40), in a horrific fire at a hotel in the Mechua area of Kolkata’s Burrabazar. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and pray to the Almighty for the Sadhgati of his departed soul. I urge the state administration to immediately rescue those affected, ensure their safety, and provide them with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, I appeal for a thorough review and more strict monitoring of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future," he said.