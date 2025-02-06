Kolkata Knife Attack: Govt Employee Stabs Four Colleagues After Leave Request Denied, Two in Critical Condition

A government employee in Kolkata allegedly attacked his colleagues with a knife following an argument over a leave request. Amit Kumar, who works in the Public Health Engineering Department, is accused of stabbing four people. A video of the incident, showing Kumar with a knife, has gone viral on social media.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday near the New Town Technical Education Building. Kumar had applied for leave, but his request was reportedly denied. This led to a heated argument with his colleagues. As he left the office in frustration, three of his coworkers approached him. When they inquired about his anger, Kumar became more enraged and attacked them with a knife.

After the attack, Kumar was seen walking on the street with the knife still in his hand. Traffic police on duty attempted to intervene and ordered him to drop the weapon. Kumar held onto the knife for a brief period before throwing it away. Police later apprehended him.

The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Two are in critical condition. During interrogation, Kumar explained that he was angered by offensive comments about him and his father after his leave request was rejected. The police have arrested Kumar and are continuing their investigation.