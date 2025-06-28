Kolkata law college rape: BJP forms fact-finding team, Bengal Education Minister seeks report from authorities

Kolkata, June 28 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, announced the formation of a four-member fact-finding team to investigate the case of rape of a law student within the law college premises at Kasba in Kolkata earlier this week.

On the other hand, West Bengal Education Minister, Bratya Basu, has sought an immediate report from the college authorities over the unfortunate incident.

In a statement issued by the BJP, the four members of the party's fact-finding team in the matter have been named.

They are former Union Minister as well as a former police officer Satpal Singh, former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, current Lok Sabha member and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and current Rajya Sabha member Manan Kumar Mishra.

The fact-finding team will soon visit the incident site and submit its investigation report to the BJP President J.P. Nadda," the statement said.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Minister Basu had also issued a statement claiming that he had directed the law college authorities to immediately convene a governing body meeting, discuss the matter, and submit a detailed report to the state Education department by next week.

The Education Minister has directed the college authorities to focus on the security aspect within the college campus and also update the state Education department on whether additional security personnel would be required there or not.

"I am surprised. I am shocked, such an event within the college premises is unwarranted," Minister Basu said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the National Commission of Women issued a statement on Saturday informing that the commission's chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar had written a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant directing the latter to ensure that the police facilitate the access of NCW member Archana Mujumdar to the victim and her family members.

The NCW Chief has also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure immediate and confidential internal medical examination of the victim without delay and its submission to the commission within the next three days.

Chief Secretary Pant has also been directed by Rahatkar to arrange strong safety and security arrangements for the victim and her family.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor