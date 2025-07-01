Kolkata law college rape: Court extends police custody of three accused till July 8

Kolkata, July 1 A trial court here on Tuesday extended the police custody of the three accused namely Monojit Mishra, Jaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay in the rape of a law student within her college premises at Kasba in South Kolkata, till July 8.

The court also extended the police custody of Pinaki Banerjee, a security guard of the law college, till July 4. As per the statement recorded by the victim with the police immediately after the incident on the evening of June 25, Banerjee was the “sole helpless” witness of the crime.

She told the police that Mishra, Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay dragged her from the common room to the guard room, forced Banerjee out of that room, and then committed the crime on her.

As the earlier police custody of Mishra, Ahmed, and Mukhopadhyay ended on Tuesday, they were presented at the trial court again on Tuesday. Although the public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal pleaded for an extension of police custody for another 10 days, the court granted the extension till July 8.

The counsels of the three main accused persons, however, did not move a bail plea on behalf of their clients. They said that they were not seeking bail for their clients since they wanted to cooperate in the process of investigation.

However, they appealed to the court that the lawyers of the accused be allowed to be present during the interrogation of their clients in the matter. Court permission was also sought for the lawyers of the accused persons to survey the crime scene within the college premises.

Mishra, a former student of the same college, has been identified as the main accused in the heinous crime. On the other hand, Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay have been identified as the facilitators.

