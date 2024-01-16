Kolkata Metro not seeking demolition of Dakshineswar Temple skywalk: Official

Kolkata, Jan 16 Kolkata Metro on Tuesday refuted claims that they are seeking demolition of the iconic Dakshineswar Temple skywalk for its expansion.

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she would not allow the demolition even till the last drop of her blood, a senior railways official has confirmed that the proposal is about the modification of the skywalk and not its demolition.

“There had never been any proposal for demolition of the skywalk for expansion purposes. But there is a requirement for some additional space for a crossover required for the expansion work, which was exactly communicated to the state government,” the Kolkata Metro official said.

According to him, an additional 90 metres of aerospace is required for that crossover. “The Railways do not want to achieve any work by hampering the skywalk. We are hopeful that something will be worked out through discussions with the state government. All we want is some additional hanging place. There is no requirement of additional land for that purpose,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also said that she is ready to cooperate with the Kolkata Metro Railways authorities in finalizing the relocation plan for the proposed expansion work. “There is no point in projecting what the map is suggesting. There should be a ground-level survey and only then a solution will surely surface,” she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor