Kolkata Metro to Offer UPI Payments for Tickets and Smartcard Recharge on North-South Line Soon

In a recent announcement, an official revealed that passengers traveling on the North-South Line of the Kolkata Metro will soon have the convenience of purchasing tickets or topping up their smart cards through UPI (Unified Payments Interface).

The official further stated that the service, currently accessible on the Sector V-Sealdah section of the East-West Line, will also be extended to the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the corridor.

"We will soon introduce the same facility at all metro stations of the North-South and the East-West Lines," the official said.

He also mentioned that the UPI-based ticketing system will be introduced at the New Garia-Ruby section of the Orange Line and the Joka-Taratala section of the Purple Line in the future. This initiative follows the initial implementation of the UPI system at Sealdah station of the East-West Line on May 7. To utilize UPI for payments, commuters will need to scan the QR code displayed on the dual display board at the ticket counters, after the ticketing officer inputs the destination station's name, the official explained.

