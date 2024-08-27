Kolkata Nabanna Abhijan March: Police Lathi-Charge, Use Tear Gas and Water Cannons To Stop Protestors (Watch Video)

On Tuesday, police used lathi-charges, water cannons, and tear gas to disperse protesters at Howrah Bridge’s Kolkata end and near Santragachhi Railway Station on Kona Expressway. The Protestors were trying to breach police barricades to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna.

At Santragachhi, protesters threw bricks at police, resulting in injuries to several officers. The demonstrators claimed that police action also caused injuries to several students. The protesters were trying to reach the state secretariat to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Police said they began lathicharging and tear gassing after the agitators managed to breach the barricades at some locations and attacked the security personnel.

The situation intensified when the student organization, 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj,' and the dissident state government employees' platform, 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha,' launched their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally from multiple locations.

