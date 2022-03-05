Kolkata NCB arrests 6 with 400 kg ganja

Kolkata, March 5 The Narcotic Control Bureau's Kolkata wing on Saturday said that it has arrested six persons of an inter-state gang and has recovered 400 kg ganja worth Rs 24 lakh from them.

A senior NCB official said that two vehicles used in supplying of Ganja have also been seized from them.

"They are part of interstate Ganja trafficking. With their arrests we have busted the entire network. They were operating from Odisha to West Bengal. They were supplying it after hiding the Ganja inside vegetables," said an NCB official.

The official said that they had been working to bust this gang for a long time. Around a week ago they got a fresh tip off about the accused. The information was developed and a team of elite officials of the NCB was formed to nab the accused.

The team laid a trap in Kolkata and arrested them.

The accused were interrogated and were produced before a court which remanded them to fourteen days judicial custody after the NCB official said that they don't require them for further questioning.

