Kolkata Police caution netizens against sensitive posts on Bangladesh crisis

Kolkata, Aug 7 The Kolkata Police are keeping a close watch on social media posts being made or shared by netizens in the city over the current crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh that has the potential to trigger tension.

Sources in the city police said that as of now the cops are only contacting the netizens concerned and asking them to delete such posts or videos made or shared on social media walls.

The first caution comes also with the advice of cross-checking the authenticity and credentials of any video or controversial message that the netizens receive before sharing or posting them on their social media walls.

At the same time, city police sources said the first communication on this count also comes with a subtle caution that habitual offenders in the matter might be heading for trouble in case of the recurrence of such acts on their part in future.

City police sources said that since Monday night they have contacted around 250 such netizens on whose part violations on this count have come to the notice of the police.

In fact, on Monday evening West Bengal Police issued an advisory cautioning the public about refraining from making any controversial post on the emerging crisis in Bangladesh.

“Given the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, we have noticed a few posts and videos on social media that may create discord and unrest. Please do not pay attention to rumours, do not share provocative videos, do not step into a fake news trap. The state administration is alert and vigilant. Keep calm and maintain peace,” the advisory issued by West Bengal Police read.

The caution from the state police came in wake of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee having issued a public appeal through the media requesting common people to refrain from getting trapped in any kind of provocation on the Bangladesh issue and refrain from making controversial social media posts in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor