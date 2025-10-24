Kolkata Police Detain 132 for Offences, 365 Penalised for Traffic Violations

Kolkata Police announced on Friday that they had arrested 132 individuals in connection with various offences, including disorderly behaviour and the illegal discharge of fireworks. The arrests were made as part of an intensified operation conducted across the city to maintain law and order during the festive period. Officials confirmed that strict measures were taken to curb public disturbances and ensure adherence to safety regulations, following reports of several violations in different areas.

As per a statement issued by the police, 122 people were taken into custody for disorderly conduct, while 10 others were arrested for bursting banned fireworks on Thursday. During the crackdown, police seized around 3.7 kilograms of prohibited fireworks and 4.2 litres of illicit liquor from multiple locations. Authorities stated that these operations were part of ongoing efforts to reduce noise and air pollution, as well as curb the circulation of illegal substances in the city.

In a separate enforcement drive, the traffic department prosecuted 365 individuals for violating road safety norms. Among them, 75 riders and 44 pillion riders were penalised for not wearing helmets, while 71 cases were filed for rash driving. Additionally, 65 motorists were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, and 110 others faced action for various other traffic-related offences, the police report stated.