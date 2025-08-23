Kolkata Police file charge sheet in Kasba Law College gang-rape case

Kolkata, Aug 23 Kolkata Police have filed a charge sheet after 58 days in the Kasba Law College gang rape case.

The 170-page main chargesheet, along with a total of 650 pages of documents, contains allegations against a total of four people, including the main accused Manojit Mishra. The charge sheet has been submitted to the Alipore Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court.

Sources said the police have filed the charge sheet against the main accused under nine sections, the remaining two under six sections and one other under seven sections. Apart from gang rape, the police have also charged the accused with multiple sections such as forcible confinement, grievous bodily harm, threatening to kill, kidnapping and common intention.

On June 25, a student was allegedly gang-raped in the guard's room inside the campus of South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area of Kolkata. Two students and an alumnus of the college were arrested in connection with the incident. The police also arrested the college's security guard due to inconsistencies in his statement. All four people were named in the charge sheet.

Incidentally, the main accused, Manojit Mishra, the alumnus, is also employed as a temporary employee of the college. It was alleged that they are all associated with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) - students' wing of the Trinamool Congress. It was learned that the main accused had proposed marriage to the victim. It is alleged that she was raped when she rejected the proposal.

According to police sources, testimonies of a total of 80 people have been recorded. There is also a forensic report taken into consideration. There is also a DNA report.

According to police sources, the DNA report has matched that of the main accused. The incident had sent shockwaves across the state as questions were raised about women's safety inside colleges and universities in West Bengal. Protest rallies were also held in the city, demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits.

