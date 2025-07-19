Kolkata Police issues guidelines for traffic movement during Trinamool rally complying with Calcutta HC order

Kolkata, July 19 In compliance with the order of the Calcutta High Court imposing strict restrictions on Trinamool Congress's annual Martyrs' Day rally at Kolkata to be held on July 21, the Kolkata Police, on Saturday, has come out with a detailed guideline on traffic restrictions in the city on that day.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma told media persons that the police authorities are especially vigilant about that part of the Calcutta High Court directing the city police Chief to personally ensure that there would be no traffic congestion during the period from 9 to 11 a.m.

Identifying the two hours as the peak office hours, the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, on Friday, barred the movements of different processions of Trinamool Congress workers marching towards the main rally venue between 9 and 11 a.m.

On Saturday, Verma issued a helpline number for citizens to seek police assistance in case they get stuck in traffic on Monday.

He also said that additional police personnel would be deployed on Monday during the rally to help people register traffic-related grievances.

"A coordination meeting was held with Police Commissionaires adjacent to Kolkata and the Traffic Police department to chalk out plans to keep the city congestion-free during the political event. We have already communicated the Calcutta High Court order to our senior officers and departments concerned. We have already held a meeting with the traffic police department officers and other police commissionaires in this matter. We are taking all kinds of preparations to comply with the court order," Verma added.

In a bid to help out people stuck in traffic congestion, the Kolkata Police issued two specific helpline numbers -- 9830811111, 9830010000, which could be used to register any traffic-related grievances on that day.

"We are hopeful that everything will be alright and we will be able to comply with the court order," Verma said.

The Trinamool Congress holds its annual 'Martyrs' Day' rally in Kolkata on July 21.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting during the rally to commemorate the 13 people, who were killed during a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress -- then led by her -- on July 21, 1993.

