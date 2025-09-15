Kolkata Police issues guidelines to stop crime during Durga Puja

Kolkata, Sep 15 Kolkata Police have taken special measures to ensure law and order across the city ahead of Durga Puja, with Police Commissioner Manoj Verma recently issuing several guidelines in this regard in the monthly crime meeting, a senior police official said on Monday.

According to the police official, the city sees an increase in the number of people coming from various districts and states before and during Durga Puja. Therefore, in the festive season, crime syndicates become active. The officer-in-charge of each police station under Kolkata Police jurisdiction has been instructed to be extra vigilant and also to check the security arrangements in their respective areas.

"It has been specifically instructed that the OCs of each police station will check whether the CCTV cameras have been installed at important points in their respective areas and whether they are operational or not. The Police Commissioner has clearly stated that all such reports will be sent to Lalbazar (city police headquarters) immediately," the police official said.

In addition, the Kolkata Police's Intelligence Department, starting from the 'Watch Section' to the Anti-rowdy Section and the Women's Battalion of the RAF, should always be ready.

"The Police Commissioner also issued instructions to increase patrolling at important intersections and crowded areas of the city at night and early morning," the police official said.

Like every year, crimes like snatching, robberies and thefts are on the rise in the city before Durga Puja. According to police sources, there has been an increase in attacks and snatching of morning walkers in several areas.

According to the official, it has been made clear in the monthly meeting that negligence will not be tolerated in stopping crimes during the Puja. Furthermore, every police station has been instructed to work actively and resolve complaints of the general public quickly. Additional police deployment, mobile van patrols and secret surveillance by detectives will be continued.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor