Kolkata police register suo motu case against BLOs after protest outside CEO office

Kolkata, Dec 23 Kolkata Police have registered a suo motu case against a section of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for allegedly attempting to forcibly enter the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, obstructing on-duty police personnel, and damaging government property during a protest in central Kolkata.

Sources at Lalbazar (Kolkata police headquarters) said on Tuesday that the case has been registered at Hare Street Police Station under multiple sections of the law. CCTV footage from the protest site has been collected, and an investigation is underway.

The incident occurred on Monday when a group of BLOs staged a demonstration outside the CEO’s office. Police alleged that some protesters attempted to breach security by climbing over barricades. When police intervened to control the situation, a scuffle broke out. One person has been detained in connection with the incident, while three police personnel sustained injuries, sources said.

The protesting BLOs claimed that frequent changes to the Election Commission’s application since the publication of the draft electoral roll have led to confusion and mental stress among officials at the booth level.

They further alleged that while multiple directives are being issued, adequate explanations are not being provided by the Commission. According to them, errors found in the draft voter list have also caused concern among citizens.

On Monday, representatives of the BLO Rights Protection Committee had gone to the CEO’s office seeking an appointment with the Chief Electoral Officer. The alleged refusal to meet them escalated tensions, following which protesters attempted to break through police barricades, leading to the confrontation.

“A suo motu case has been registered for obstructing police duty, damaging government property, and disturbing law and order. Further action will be taken after examining CCTV footage,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Notably, the BLO Rights Protection Committee has been holding a sit-in protest outside the CEO’s office for several days over their demands.

