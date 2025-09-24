Kolkata Rains: State Government Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex Gratia, Jobs for Families of Victims

Kolkata witnessed heavy showers and flooding. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state. At least 10 people lost their lives due to rain-related incidents. Nine people died due to electrocution as they came in contact with electric wires amid waterlogging. She also appealed to the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to provide ₹5 lakh compensation to the families of those electrocuted in the city.

All India Trinaloom Congress posted on X, Water levels have receded significantly, although the Ganga experienced substantial flooding. Except for a few low-lying areas, most of the water has drained. Nature is beyond our control. For those who tragically lost their lives due to electrocution yesterday, the State Govt. will provide ₹2 lakh to their families.

While money cannot replace lives, we will also ensure that employment is provided to the next of kin, even if CESC fails to do so.

– Smt. @MamataOfficial”

Water levels have receded significantly, although the Ganga experienced substantial flooding. Except for a few low-lying areas, most of the water has drained. Nature is beyond our control. For those who tragically lost their lives due to electrocution yesterday, the State Govt.… pic.twitter.com/q9ilzWYSzP — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 24, 2025

While addressing the masses at the inauguration of Durga Puja in Kolkata, she said that the state government will offer jobs to the family members of the deceased. She said, "The state government will provide ₹2 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of those electrocuted yesterday. Money cannot replace lives, but even if CESC does not provide jobs, we will ensure special employment is given to family members." She also appealed to CESC to take responsibility for the deaths caused by electrocution when the city witnessed heavy showers that led to waterlogging. She said, "I would also request CESC to provide ₹5 lakh compensation to the families, as the deaths occurred due to their negligence."

Mamata Banerjee has been reviewing the flood-like situation in Kolkata and the surrounding areas since Tuesday. She said that the water has subsided in most parts of the city, further adding that the waterlogging was caused due to insufficient dredging of waterways for decades."Water has receded quite a bit, though there was significant flooding in the Ganga. Apart from a few low-lying areas, most of the water has drained," she said.

She further added, "Nature is not in our hands. Kolkata Port, Farakka Barrage, DVC's Maithon, they have not dredged for the past 20 years. Whenever it rains in Bihar or UP, water flows into West Bengal. We have to manage everything ourselves," she said.

Many parts of Kolkata were affected, and the train and metro services were impacted due to heavy rains and waterlogging.