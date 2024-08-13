Kolkata Rape Murder: Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe; Accused Shows No Remorse

In a landmark decision today, the Calcutta High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the recent rape and murder case involving a student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court's order comes amidst mounting public pressure and concerns over the investigation's progress.The case, which has shocked the city and ignited widespread outrage, involves the brutal assault and killing of a female student at the prestigious medical institution. The incident, which occurred under disturbing circumstances, has drawn significant attention due to its severity and the alleged mishandling of the initial police investigation. In its order, the High Court instructed the local police to hand over all related documents, evidence, and case files to the CBI immediately.

The semi-nude body of the woman PGT doctor, a second-year student in the chest medicine department, was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital on Friday. She was on duty on Thursday night, and her body bore multiple injury marks. The preliminary autopsy report indicated sexual abuse before her murder, leading her father to allege that she was raped and murdered inside the hospital. He also reportedly confessed to the crime with no remorse and told the police, “If you want, you can hang me,” as per local media reports.

Sanjay Roy, a civic police volunteer with Kolkata Police, has been accused of raping and murdering a young doctor in Kolkata’s prestigious and government run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Investigators have described him as a “deranged pervert” and found disturbing content, including videos of incest and incestuous rape, on his phone. Despite his reputation for abuse, his role on the politically influenced police welfare board and his past actions raise serious concerns. However, he managed to manipulate the system. The civic police volunteer force, that was raised in 2013 by Mamata Banerjee’s government for community engagement. These volunteers, initially recruited for basic law enforcement support – including assisting in traffic management, helping people during natural disasters, assisting police during major festivals, or keeping a watch on local incidents – have now gained undisputed access to various places.



