Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI arrests ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, police officer Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata, Sep 14 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of the Tala Police Station, under whose jurisdiction R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital comes, in connection with the ghastly rape and order of a junior doctor of the hospital within its premises.

At the same time, Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the case of financial irregularities at the institution, and is currently serving judicial custody, has also been shown as "arrested" in the rape and murder case.

Sources said that both have been arrested on charges of misleading the initial investigation carried out by Kolkata Police in the rape and murder case as well as on charges of direct involvement in the tampering of evidence in the matter.

Mondal was in-charge of the Tala Police Station when the body of the junior doctor was recovered from the seminar hall within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9.

However, recently he was removed from that chair by the city police authorities.

Mondal arrived at the CBI office on Saturday afternoon to face questioning on the matter, and he was arrested at around 9.45 p.m.

Both Mondal and Ghosh will be presented at a special court in Kolkata on Sunday.

The information of the arrest of Mondal and the event of Ghosh being referred to as "arrested" surfaced soon after the talks between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and junior doctors protesting over their demand on the rape and murder case at the official residence of the CM in South Kolkata failed.

As the information of the arrest of Mondal and Ghosh reached the protesting junior doctors in front of the state health department headquarters at Salt Lake, there was a loud round of applause.

With the fresh developments, the total number of arrests in the rape and murder cases rose to three.

Already, one civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, is in judicial custody in connection with the matter. He was arrested by the city police and later was handed over to the CBI.

