Kolkata rape & murder: PMCH, NMCH docs suspend OPD, emergency services indefinitely

Patna, Aug 16 Resident doctors of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Bihar went on an indefinite strike on Friday, against the sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor and the subsequent vandalism at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

In solidarity with the junior doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Bihar also suspended Outpatient Department (OPD) services.

The demonstration at PMCH and NMCH initially disrupted only OPD services but now the doctors have extended their strike to include emergency services as well.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 A.M. on Saturday to protest against the heinous crime in Kolkata.

The medical body in a statement said that essential services will be maintained and casualty wards will remain operational.

The IMA said that OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted.

The protesting doctors are calling for immediate and severe action against the perpetrators of the rape and murder and the subsequent vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, demanding that those responsible be brought to justice without delay.

Bringing up the issue of the safety of doctors and other medical staff while at work, Dr Kumar Shashi Kant, Assistant Professor, PMCH said, "It is not a matter of one day, it requires everyone's contribution. People need to be sensitive, if something wrong is happening to someone then everyone should support them."

The doctors are demanding enhanced safety and security measures for medical students and staff.

Dr. Animesh Kumar, a postgraduate student at PMCH said, “We demand the establishment of police posts at all four medical colleges in Kolkata to ensure the safety of medical professionals.

“We demand the implementation of comprehensive protection measures across all medical colleges and universities in the country, as well as capital punishment for culprits involved in such heinous crimes,” Dr Kumar said.

Dr. Rajkumar Sharma, a fourth-year MBBS student at PMCH, clarified that the suspension of emergency services was meant to send a strong message to the authorities, to take immediate action to ensure the safety of medical students and staff.

“We are not against the patients, but our safety is also necessary. We are not here to fight against anyone,” Dr Sharma stated.

Patients affected by the suspension of services in Patna's hospitals have expressed frustration, arguing that the incident in Kolkata is a matter of law and order that should be addressed through the judicial system, not by withholding medical care.

Many believe that denying treatment to patients as a form of protest is unfair and unethical.

One concerned relative, who traveled from Motihari for his brother's treatment for back injuries, shared his experience, “The medical staff are present at the registration counter, but they are not giving registration slips. We are waiting for the doctors to return to duty.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor