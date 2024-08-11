Kolkata Shocker: Accused Admits to Brutal Rape and Murder of Trainee Doctor, Faces Serious Charges

In significant update the accused in the brutal rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, has confessed to his crime. According to media reports, during police interrogation, the accused, Sanjay Roy, provided a detailed account of the alleged crime. Authorities also recovered a pornographic video from Roy's mobile phone, further implicating him in the case. Sanjay Roy, a citizen volunteer—officially known as a Nagarik Swayamsevak—was tasked with assisting the police in Bengal. This role gave him easy access to the hospital where the crime took place. CCTV footage captured Roy entering the hospital around 4 a.m. and later being questioned by the police.

According to a report by News18, a crucial piece of evidence in solving the case was Roy's earphones. The CCTV footage showed Roy wearing earphones when he entered the hospital, but they were missing when he exited. The police connected this clue to further unravel the case. Roy was arrested on Saturday and has been remanded to 14-day police custody. Roy faces charges under Sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bengal Penal Code. He was produced before the Sealdah court, which ordered his custody until August 23.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to seek the death penalty for the accused. Banerjee stated that her government would not oppose a CBI investigation if demanded by the victim's family or the student community. "If they don't trust the West Bengal government, they can approach any investigative agency; we have no objection," Banerjee said, directing officials to expedite the case by bringing it to a fast-track court. The Chief Minister also expressed support for the protests and processions led by junior doctors, who are demanding severe punishment for the accused and increased security in hospitals. She urged doctors to continue providing healthcare services to patients despite the ongoing protests. Speaking to a Bengali news channel, Banerjee said, "I support the demands of the junior doctors."

Banerjee, who oversees both the home and health departments, announced that police camps have been established in every hospital to prevent further attacks on doctors. She emphasized that hospital superintendents and principals are responsible for maintaining internal security and assured that any negligence on their part would be thoroughly investigated.