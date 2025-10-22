Kolkata-Srinagar IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Varanasi Due to Fuel Leak

An IndiGo flight 6E6961 made a priority landing in Varanasi following fuel issues on Wednesday, October 22. The Kolkata-Srinagar flight landed safely at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, according to the news agency ANI.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI191 Makes Precautionary Return to Mumbai Mid-Air Over Suspected Technical Issue; Passengers Rebooked.

The flight was carrying 166 passengers at the time of the emergency. However, passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the plane and no injuries were reported. Authorities said that it is under control now and normal airport operations have resumed.

Kolkata to Srinagar IndiGo 6E6961 flight made a priority landing in Varanasi following fuel issues. The flight has 166 passengers: Airport Authority



More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

According to the information, the aircraft landed safely on the runway at 4.10 pm. Officials said the concerned airlines are taking the necessary action. After the flight carrying 166 passengers landed, the technical team inspected the aircraft for necessary repairs.