Kolkata Tragedy: 3 Family Members Found Hanging in Locked Apartment (VIDEO)

Kolkata, West Bengal (June 17, 2025): Three members of a family were found dead in their apartment in the Rajdanga Gold Park area of south Kolkata’s Kasba on Tuesday evening. According to the media reports, the bodies of a 70-year-old man, his 68-year-old wife, and their 38-year-old son were found hanging inside their second-floor flat.

Kolkata, West Bengal: 3 members of a family were found hanging in their apartment in Kasba Rajdanga Gold Park. Police broke into the locked flat after neighbors reported no response since morning. A suicide note was recovered. A probe is underway, and the exact cause will be… pic.twitter.com/7lzZPuVERM — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2025

Local residents alerted the police after noticing that the flat had remained locked since morning. Neighbours said they repeatedly tried to contact the family but received no response. Officers broke open the door and found the elderly man hanging in the dining room, while the woman and their son were discovered in another room.

According to the IANS, a suicide note was recovered. A probe is underway, and the exact cause will be confirmed after postmortem.