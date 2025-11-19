Kolkata: Under-trial prisoner’s body found hanging from tree at Presidency Correctional Home

Kolkata, Nov 19 Mystery shrouds the death of an under-trial prisoner who was found hanging from a tree in the grounds at the Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Several questions are being raised around this death. Sources said there is suspicion about how he died. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

According to correctional home sources, the deceased prisoner has been identified as Sandip Das, a resident of Jharkhand.

The officers of Tollygunge police station arrested Sandip in a case of year 2024. The investigators registered several cases against him, including robbery and one under the Arms Act. When he was produced in a city court, the judge ordered his judicial custody. Sandip was imprisoned in the Presidency Correctional Home as an under-trial prisoner.

Sources said Sandip had not been found since Wednesday morning. The security personnel of the correctional facility started searching the jail premises. Then, at around 11 a.m., he was found hanging from a tree inside the correctional facility.

The incident created a stir among the inmates. The police were soon informed. The body was recovered and sent to the hospital. An autopsy will be conducted there.

Once the autopsy report arrives, the officers will be able to determine whether it is a case of suicide or some foul play was involved.

"The body of an under-trial prisoner was found hanging from a tree inside the Presidency Correctional Home. It has been sent for an autopsy. Once the report arrives, the cause of death will be ascertained. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has been informed about the incident," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

The officer added that CCTV footage of the correctional facility is being collected to find out how the incident took place and whether someone else was involved in the matter.

