Kolkata Water Cut: Supply To Be Suspended for 21 Hours in THESE Areas; Check Details

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has announced that water supply from the Palta treatment plant will be suspended from 9 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday for necessary repairs, maintenance, and overhaul.

The century-old Palta treatment plant, which supplies water to 65% of Kolkata's population, will see disruptions due to the repair work. In addition to large parts of the city, water supply will be impacted in areas of Bidhannagar and South Dum Dum municipalities. Officials from the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) also indicated that parts of Salt Lake could experience supply issues during the maintenance period.

