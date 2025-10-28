Korean envoy hails India’s maritime vision, eyes new investment wave

New Delhi, Oct 28 Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Lee Seong-Ho, lauded India’s growing maritime ambitions and bilateral cooperation during the Indian Maritime Week on Tuesday, where Korea participated as a partner country for the first time.

Speaking to IANS, Ambassador Lee said, “Indian Maritime Week is a huge success in demonstrating India’s commitment and vision under Maritime Amrit Kaal 2047.” Highlighting Korea’s strength in shipbuilding, he noted that combining Korea’s technological expertise with India’s vast potential would create “great synergy” in the sector.

On bilateral ties, Lee said the India-Korea relationship has seen remarkable growth, with major investments so far led by the automotive and electronics sectors. “Now we are looking at the second big wave of investment - driven by shipbuilding and semiconductors,” he added, expressing optimism for a “very fruitful future” between the two nations.

At the Green Maritime Day session, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted India’s unwavering focus on building a sustainable and resilient maritime future.

“At Green Maritime Day, it is a day that embodies our shared resolve to shape a cleaner and more sustainable future for global shipping,” the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Sonowal noted that India’s maritime sector forms the backbone of its economy, with over 95 per cent of the nation’s trade by volume moving through the sea. Under the Net Zero by 2070 commitment, India aims to reduce carbon emissions per ton of cargo by 30 per cent by 2030 and 70 per cent by 2047, making the sector a key driver of climate action.

He emphasised that flagship initiatives such as the Sagarmala Programme, Maritime India Vision 2030, Harit Sagar Guidelines, and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 place sustainability, innovation, and climate responsibility at the core of India’s maritime growth.

“As we look toward Amrit Kaal 2047, our goal is not only to expand maritime capacity but also to make it greener, smarter, and more resilient,” he said, adding, “With our unique geography along key global trade routes, India is poised to become a hub for green shipping corridors, connecting domestic and international markets through clean energy trade.”

