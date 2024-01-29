Kota: 18-Year-Old IIT-JEE Aspirant Hangs Herself to Death, Left Suicide for Parents

An 18-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant in Kota, Rajasthan, committed suicide at her home, leaving behind a heart-wrenching apology to her parents. In her suicide note, she referred to herself as a loser, expressing deep despair over her upcoming JEE test scheduled in a day or two.

This unfortunate incident marks the second such tragedy in Kota within a week, underscoring the immense pressure students face in pursuing academic excellence. Ironically, it occurred on the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his annual interaction event, Pareeksha Pe Charcha, with students preparing for their school board exams. During the session, PM Modi urged students and parents not to let competition overwhelm them.

The victim, Niharika Singh, resided with her family in Kota's Shiv Vihar Colony and was set to take the JEE test on January 30 or 31. According to Circle Officer DSP Dharmveer Singh, her suicide note revealed her struggle with intense stress related to her studies and a sense of inadequacy in handling the exam.

Niharika, the eldest of three sisters, hailed from Akawdakhurd village in Jhalawar district. Her father works as a security guard at a private bank in Kota, where the family has lived for the past three years. A relative mentioned that Niharika faced significant pressure due to the upcoming JEE test and had to retake her 12th class exam due to a low score. Despite her dedication, spending seven to eight hours studying daily, the burden proved overwhelming.

The tragedy unfolded when Niharika's grandmother attempted to enter her room around 10 am but received no response. Upon investigation, the family found Niharika hanging from the ventilation window above the door, sending shockwaves through the community and highlighting the urgent need to address student stress and mental health issues.