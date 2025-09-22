Kota: Couple Performs Obscene Acts on Police Vehicle, Video Sparks Outrage in Rajasthan

In a bizarre turn of events, a young couple created a scene in Kota’s Rampura police station area after climbing onto a police vehicle during a confrontation with officers. The man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, used abusive language and resisted arrest, leading to a tense situation.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. on Sabzi Mandi Road, near Sarovar Talkies. A police team on routine patrol noticed the young couple acting suspiciously and attempted to stop them. In a strange twist, the couple fled on foot, but instead of submitting to the officers, they climbed atop the police vehicle and continued their disruptive behavior for nearly 10 minutes.

पुलिस की गाड़ी पर चढ़कर, प्रेमी युगल ने किया हाइवोल्टेज ड्रामा।



ख़बर राजस्थान के कोटा से है युवक और युवती पहले पुलिस की गाड़ी पर चढ़ते हैं और जमकर हंगामा भी करते हैं।



पुलिस के अनुसार लड़का नशे की हालत में था, लड़की को भगाकर लाया था,



क्योंकि लड़की के परिवार ने गुमशुदगी की… pic.twitter.com/046eLXZMmU — The Sprite News (@news_sprite) September 21, 2025

Upon arrest, the 22-year-old man was identified as a resident of Nanta police station area, and the 17-year-old girl was found to be a minor who had run away from home. Further investigation revealed that the man had allegedly abducted the girl, who had been reported missing by her family earlier that day at Nanta police station.

The Rampura Station Officer, Mahesh Karwal, confirmed that the girl’s family had already filed a missing person report, and both families are actively searching for the couple. The man has been arrested and a case has been registered against him for abduction, public obscenity, and creating a disturbance.The police continue to investigate the incident as both families continue their search.