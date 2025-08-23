Kota Floods: Army and SDRF in action as heavy rains disrupt life, schools closed, expressway shut

Jaipur, Aug 23 Continuous heavy rains over the last two days have created a flood-like situation in rural areas of Kota. The Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have taken charge of rescue and relief operations. Schools across the district remained closed on Saturday, while Kota University has also postponed its scheduled examinations.

Due to overflowing creeks, rivers, and drains, connectivity with Sultanpur and the district headquarters has been nearly cut off. The main market of Digod is submerged, while relief and rescue work is underway in Digod and Nimoda villages.

The Army and SDRF teams are relocating affected families to safer areas.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been closed from Karadia after the rising creek water submerged the eighth lane. Traffic from Kota to Karadia towards Delhi has come to a complete halt. A 4-foot water sheet on the Marwada Chowki drain has blocked traffic, while drains overflowing on Sultanpur-Bhaura Road have further disrupted connectivity.

The Mother Teresa Home in the Bhimganj Mandi area was inundated.

The continuous downpour has increased water inflow in Chambal dams. Authorities have opened two gates of the Kota Barrage, releasing 14,718 cusecs of water.

Kota recorded 127.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, taking the seasonal total to 1096.6 mm so far. The weather has turned cooler, with Friday’s maximum temperature at 25.8 degrees Celsius and minimum at 24 degrees C -- just a one-degree difference.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the monsoon has reactivated after two weeks of inactivity. With the trough shifting back to its normal position, a cyclonic circulation system developed along the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border. Its stability caused heavy rainfall across southern Rajasthan, including Kota.

The SDRF team delivered essential supplies under the supervision of the SDM. Also, Army personnel continued rescue operations in Nimoda village, safely relocating residents. Villagers raised slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

Further, there has been traffic chaos as waterlogging on the Bhej river bridge forced its closure again after briefly reopening. On the Mumbai side, traffic was also shut, with several vehicles attempting wrong-side diversions, worsening the situation.

