Kota Tragedy: Bus From Delhi to Indore Rams Into Vehicle; Two Killed, 12 Seriously Injured

In tragic accident, two passengers got killed and other 12 were seriously injured after a private sleeper bus, travelling from Delhi to Indore, rammed into an unidentified vehicle. This incident occurred on early hours of Friday on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan’s Kota district.

As per the PTI reports accident took place around 4.30 am near Arandkheda village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kaithun police station. A bus carrying 42 passengers to Indore crashed into a vehicle ahead. The high-speed collision, according to Kaithun Circle Inspector Sandeep Sharma, crushed the front of the bus, killing two passengers and injuring several others.

Following the reported incident, police and emergency responders arrived at the scene. Injured passengers were transported to a Kota hospital for treatment, and officials report that some remain in critical condition.

Also Read: Rajasthan Bus Accident: Over 24 Injured After RSRTC Bus Collides With Truck in Kotputli

Deceased have been sent for post-mortem. Police are investigating the cause of the collision, including potential negligence or mechanical failure, and are attempting to identify the vehicle involved.