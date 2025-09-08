KPCC denounces misrepresentation over Bihar post, VT Balram still heads digital Media Cell

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph on Monday clarified that its Vice President V.T. Balram had no personal role in a controversial X post related to Bihar, which recently drew attention.

In a statement issued here, he said the Digital Media Cell (DMC) of the KPCC functions through a group of professionals sympathetic to the party.

“While they are tasked with preparing posts on Kerala-specific issues, on national matters, they are required to act strictly in line with the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) positions and directions. In this case, when a post on Bihar was found to be inconsistent with the party’s stance, Balaram, along with KPCC leadership, flagged the impropriety and instructed the team to remove it immediately. The post was subsequently deleted,” said Joseph.

“However, it is unfortunate that some media outlets and CPI(M) leaders are misrepresenting this incident as if Balaram himself had authored the tweet. This is a deliberate attempt to drag him into controversy and malign his reputation,” said the state Congress chief.

The party confirmed that Balram has neither resigned nor faced any disciplinary action in connection with the issue. He continues to serve both as KPCC Vice President and as Chairman of the DMC.

“At the same time, given the upcoming panchayat and Assembly elections, the party is considering a restructuring of its social media wing,” added Joseph.

Meanwhile, the Congress also criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state ministers for not voicing support for the mass protest led by Rahul Gandhi against the democratic subversion in Bihar, while instead amplifying controversies created by the BJP.

“Attempts by the CPI(M) and certain rent-a-media outlets to repeatedly drag popular Congress leaders into needless controversies will be treated with the contempt they deserve. The KPCC firmly rejects such malicious campaigns,” said Joseph.

