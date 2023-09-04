Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Things Required For Lord Krishna Puja

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. It is regarded as one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus. The holy day is celebrated with high spirit by devotees across the country.

Janmashtami Puja rituals

On the day of Krishna Janmashtami, which is marked by a lot of excitement, a Krishna deity is set up in a cradle and worshipped. Butter and sugar are offered as prasad to the Lord. Devotees observe a daylong fast that is only broken with prasad after the puja. It is known as paran to break the fast. To celebrate Krishna's birth, people also perform aarti, kirtan, and bhajan. To celebrate the festival, children sing Lord Krishna songs and people perform to Dahi-Handi. Lord Krishna receives 56 different varieties of bhog prasad in all Krishna temples. It is firmly held that Lord Krishna arrives at midnight and eats the bhog prasad prepared by his devotees.